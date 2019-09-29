HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit Lions Lose To The Kansas City Chiefs 34-30

The Detroit Lions lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-30 in heartbreaking fashion Sunday afternoon.

After multiple lead changes, Patrick Mahomes reminded the world why he’s the reigning MVP with a late drive to seal up the game.

Mahomes gave him the extra push @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/wf6GkWlYVr — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

At the end of the day we had some bright spots. Matthew Stafford played out of his mind, the offense was chugging along and we looked good at times.

There’s a lot of positives to takeaway from the loss.

Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay are proud owners of the clutch gene @Lions pic.twitter.com/Xdwl11kSJd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

Having said that, we also lost T.J. Hockenson to an injury, and it was ugly. He appeared to be in a really bad state when he left the game with a head injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The hurdling phenomenon may have just come to an end. TJ Hockenson is hurt after this play pic.twitter.com/Dv4pGGCD5W — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) September 29, 2019

While losing will never be acceptable, the Lions played as gutty as they possibly could have today. Yes, we didn’t win, but we gave Kansas City everything they could handle and then some.

This Detroit Lions team is going to be special. You’re never happy with a loss, and I’ll never pat anybody on the back for keeping it close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Sep 29, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT

Now, it’s back to the drawing board in preparation for the Green Bay Packers. This team is going to make some noise down the stretch.

I can guarantee you that much.