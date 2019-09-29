Giuliani Fires Back At Biden Camp: They’re ‘Clearly Rattled’

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, saying that the Bidens are “clearly rattled.”

The news broke Sunday that two of Biden’s top advisors sent a memo to multiple media outlets demanding that they stop booking Giuliani and giving him a platform from which to spread “unfounded and desperate lies.” (RELATED: Biden Camp Pressures Major Media Outlets To Stop Booking Giuliani)

“The Bidens are clearly rattled by the affidavit showing there is a named accuser and not an anonymous source, who is ready to testify! Reminds me of the reaction to the corrupt pols of the 70’s and 80’s. They have their Dem media trying to destroy my reputation and silence me!” Giuliani tweeted. (RELATED: Cuomo Interview With Giuliani Quickly Spirals Out Of Control: ‘I’m Embarrassed For You’)

The Bidens are clearly rattled by the affidavit showing there is a named accuser and not an anonymous source, who is ready to testify! Reminds me of the reaction to the corrupt pols of the 70’s and 80’s. They have their Dem media trying to destroy my reputation and silence me! pic.twitter.com/xQ2isIPzos — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

Giuliani, who has been working as President Donald Trump’s private attorney, continued his attack on the Bidens, adding, “Think of the Biden arrogance and entitlement to protection. They believe they own the media and they are demanding that they silence me. They know I have incriminating facts, not hearsay, because they know what they did in selling Joe’s office to a Ukrainian crook.”

Think of the Biden arrogance and entitlement to protection. They believe they own the media and they are demanding that they silence me. They know I have incriminating facts, not hearsay, because they know what they did in selling Joe’s office to a Ukrainian crook. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

The Bidens have played the influence game for years and now the American people are demanding answers! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

Bidens say that the apparent sale of his office, to one of the most crooked Ukrainian oligarchs, was fully investigated. So where is the report? Produce it. You can’t, because it was never investigated! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

Giuliani ended the thread with a call for both Republicans and Democrats in Congress to investigate corruption, appearing to offer access to sworn allegations of Democratic corruption.