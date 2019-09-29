HIGHLIGHTS: Ohio State Beats Nebraska 48-7 In Epic Bloodbath

The Ohio State Buckeyes mauled Nebraska 48-7 Saturday night, and it was a blast to watch.

As usual, fans of the Cornhuskers were as cocky as all hell entering the game. They were carrying a kind of energy you expect to see out of Alabama or Clemson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They actually thought they could hang with the elite teams in the B1G. Instead, the Buckeyes opened fire on them and then drove around picking off the survivors.

The Cornhuskers got exposed! Exposed, my friends! The clowns in Lincoln got revealed for what they are. Nothing but pretenders.

Watch the highlights below.

How stupid does the national media feel right now? They anointed the Cornhuskers champions of the world, despite the fact they won a grand total of four games last season.

I was the only one in the media who was smart enough to tell you all the truth. Nebraska is all hype and nothing more.

They have no substance, and OSU rocked them last night in a fashion that I honestly didn’t even know was possible.

If you think I’m going to stop rubbing this in, then you’d be wrong. After the offseason I had to endure of delusional fans, it’s time for a reckoning.

Ohio State gave the Cornhuskers part of it last night. Now, Wisconsin will arrive in Lincoln on November 16. I look forward to the blood flowing.

It only gets worse from here, Cornhuskers. That much I can promise you for sure.