Jalen Ramsey Travels With The Jaguars To Play The Denver Broncos

Jalen Ramsey went with the Jacksonville Jaguars to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday.

According to Tom Pelissero, Ramsey was on the team plane when it went to Denver, but his status “is still up in the air due to the back issue.” (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Says His ‘Trade Request Stills Stands’ With The Jaguars)

This whole saga with Ramsey is unreal, and it seems to be changing by the minute. One day he’s sick, then he’s at the birth of his child, then it looks like he’s not going to return and now he traveled with the team to Denver.

I literally have no idea what’s going to happen at any given time with the superstar defensive back. Things are extremely fluid.

 

The fact he’s on the team plane and making the trip makes me think he’s going to try to play. Otherwise, why would he even bother traveling?

He was pretty much given an unlimited leave of absence from the team. If he’s with the Jaguars, then I expect him to give playing a shot.

Of course, I could be wrong. Nobody really seems to know for sure.

 

I guess we’ll have to wait and see how it shakes out for Ramsey. As always, it’s just best to expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL.