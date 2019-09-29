Ken Starr: Impeachment ‘Doomed To Fail’ Because Poor Judgment Is ‘Not A Crime’

The former Independent counsel whose investigation of former President Bill Clinton prompted his impeachment by the House of Representatives says the current attempt against President Donald Trump is “doomed to fail.”

Ken Starr says the problem is that as much as House Democrats are repelled by the president’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, nothing deserving of impeachment occurred.

After months of resisting the demands by some of her caucus members to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, Nancy Pelosi last week agreed to begin a formal inquiry into impeachment. Her change of heart and mind was influenced by Trump’s July 25 telephone call that included a reference to investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged interference on behalf of his son, Hunter Biden. (RELATED: Affidavit From Ukrainian Prosecutor Says Biden Wanted Him Out Over Burisma Investigation)

“Impeachment is doomed to fail given what we know,” Starr told Fox News’ “Cavuto Live” on Saturday. “Now, obviously the facts are flowing in. In the history of the country, obviously presidential efforts to impeach do not work, that we know.”

“But guess what, of the 62 impeachment proceedings … eight have resulted in convictions,” he noted. “This is not going to result in a conviction, and so why are we on the impeachment train? We should be on the oversight train and quit calling it impeachment since there is something profoundly wrong under our Constitution to call it impeachment that we are on a formal impeachment inquiry … There is no obstruction of justice and we are not going to remove this individual from office.” (Giuliani Says Ukraine Paid Hunter Biden $3M In Laundered Money, White Joe Biden and Obama Looked The Other Way)

Starr said he was uncomfortable with Trump having this type of conversation with Zelensky but not approving of the conversation doesn’t mean the House should automatically suggest impeachment as a response.

“He used a word that was very, very long: reciprocity. We need reciprocity, I’m embellishing even on that. But that’s not a crime. That is not a crime. It is poor judgment by the president. He should not have done that. He’s making the tie and I don’t think it is a crime,” Starr told Fox News.