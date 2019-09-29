Kenny Hebert Throws Down Massive Hit Against Northern Illinois

Vanderbilt linebacker Kenny Hebert threw a massive hit against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

During the 24-18 win, Hebert lowered the boom on an NIU ball carrier in epic fashion. There are big hits and then there’s hits like this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He sent the Huskies player into another dimension. Watch the incredible play below.

Kenny Hebert coming in hot pic.twitter.com/NoZ5AbCIGG — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 28, 2019

My friends, that’s what we like to call lowering the boom. Hebert identified the play, came crashing in and damn near sent his opponent to the promise land.

It really doesn’t get much better than that when it comes to monster football hits. Vanderbilt might be a joke of a program, but at least they’re giving us one big play.

All in all, it feels like we haven’t seen a ton of monster hits this season. Hebert’s is one of the few big ones through the first few weeks of the college football year.

View this post on Instagram The hit heard around the world. #RTI | #AnchorDown A post shared by Vanderbilt Football (@vandyfootball) on Sep 28, 2019 at 4:32pm PDT

Props to him and Vanderbilt for dropping the hammer. We love seeing big hits, and Hebert didn’t disappoint.