‘Your Question Is Not Honest’: Mark Levin Blasts Ed Henry During ‘Fox & Friends’ Appearance

Fox News hosts Mark Levin and Ed Henry squared off Sunday morning during a testy segment of “Fox & Friends” over President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Levin first called Henry out along with others in the media, suggesting that they should be demanding to know the identity of the whistleblower. “You know, Ed, I’ve been watching you and a lot of reporters, and you haven’t once asked for the identity of the so-called whistleblower. Why is that?”

“I want to know the identity —” Henry responded before being cut off.

“I want to know the identity. Well, who’s asking for it?” Levin pressed. “I’m an American citizen. If this CIA. Operative is going to be the guy that brings down my president, I want to know all about him. I want to know what kind of dogs they have, how many marriages they’ve had, if they have a DUI, I want to know if they’re a partisan, I want to know everything, like they do with everybody else the media. I want to know, this guy should be cross-examined — what kind of a situation is this?”

Levin went on to address reports that the CIA had only recently changed the whistleblower policy to allow for complaints from people who did not have firsthand knowledge of the events on which they were reporting.

“How did that happen like this?” Levin asked. (RELATED: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, And Ukraine: An Explainer)

“Those are all fair questions questions,” Henry replied. “So let’s get to the point, then. What happened in the Oval Office on that call? Was it illegal or not?”

“Well, we know it’s not illegal. What crime was violated? Can you name one?” Levin asked.

Henry explained, “I’m not naming ‘em. I’m saying, others have suggested —”

“Nobody’s naming ‘em,” Levin said, arguing that no one could actually name a specific statute that the president might have violated. “Hold on, Ed.”

“It’s not about me,” Henry said again.

Levin then brought up the fact that most media outlets were not asking questions about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, asking why Joe Biden and his son were being given a pass.

“Why is Joe Biden above the law? Why is his son above the law? Where is Hunter Biden today? Where is the media? Don’t they want to know? Don’t they want to know if the leading contender for the Democrat nomination is a crook and if his son is a crook?” Levin asked.

“To dig up dirt on a candidate, you’re okay with that that?” Henry asked then, referencing the fact that Biden and his son had been mentioned on the call with Zelensky.

“What dirt are you talking about?” Levin asked.

“The president of the United States. I’m not saying it’s illegal — are you okay with a president asking his counterpart — this is a simply yes or no — to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son? Are you okay with that?” Henry clarified.

“First of all, your question is not honest. So I don’t give yes or no —” Levin argued.

“That’s a quote from the transcript, sir,” Henry responded.

“It’s not an honest question,” Levin repeated, demanding, “Show me in the transcript where the president said that.”

The exchange led to the president tweeting the video and retweeting a number of critics who claimed that Levin had “mopped the floor” with Henry.