Mike Leach Calls Washington State Players ‘Fat, Dumb And Happy And Entitled’

Washington State football coach Mike Leach didn’t hold back after losing to Utah 38-13 on Saturday night.

The Cougars entered the season with a ton of hype and attention, but already have two losses through five games. It’s been disappointing to say the least, and Leach has had enough.

“We got nearly the same guys and all of a sudden they’re not tough, you know? They’re fat, dumb, happy and entitled,” the legendary coach said after the loss to the Utes when comparing this team to his 2018 squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

“They’re fat, dumb and happy and entitled.” – Mike Leach The pirate went OFF last night after Wazzu’s second straight loss. pic.twitter.com/7U60AIIBFu — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 29, 2019

This right here is why Leach is such a damn good coach. Most coaches would never even dream about ripping their players like this publicly.

Not Leach. He has no problem tearing into his players in front of the media when he thinks they deserve it, and he’s done it before.

Let’s never forget his infamous fat little girlfriends rant, which is an all-time great college football moment.

Something tells me there’s going to be some serious changes coming to the Cougars in the next few days. Leach clearly has had enough of the entitlement and losing.

Something tells me they’re going to get the hell rolled out of them in practice. When Leach is upset, he doesn’t really attempt to hide it.