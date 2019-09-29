NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’ Falsely Links Trump’s ‘Favor’ Term To Biden Investigation Request

Sunday morning’s edition of “Meet the Press,” hosted by NBC anchor Chuck Todd, falsely linked President Donald Trump’s use of the word “favor” during his July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly to his request to investigate Hunter Biden.

WATCH:

“On Wednesday, the White House released detailed notes from that July 25th call with Ukraine’s president,” the pre-segment voiceover said. “After President Zelensky expressed his desire for more military equipment, including javelin anti-tank missiles, President Trump responded, ‘I would like you to do us a favor, though,’ asking Ukraine to investigate the 2016 election and unfounded conspiracies about Joe Biden and his son.”

The show then panned to Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy saying: “President Zelensky raises the question of defensive aid and within minutes the President of the United States is asking him to investigate Joe Biden.”

During a CNN appearance last week, Murphy said that Zelensky “did not make any connection” between Trump’s requests and military aid.

Though Trump did ask the Ukrainian president during the call to look into possible criminal activity on the part of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, the call transcript revealed over 500 words between his use of the word “favor” and that request. (RELATED: KASSAM: Trump Transcript Shows Him Trying To Stop Corruption, Nothing Else)

Several media outlets, including CNN, MSNBC and NPR, ignored the fact that Trump’s “favor” request specifically involved investigating Crowdstrike and possible interference during the 2016 election.

From the transcript: