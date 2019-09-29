‘Sexy Vegan’ Arrested After Police Find Video Of Him ‘Performing An Act Of Bestiality,’ Authorities Say

A 37-year-old California man who legally changed his name to Sexy Vegan was arrested for allegedly performing an act of bestiality with a pit bull, authorities say.

Police launched an investigation after a video posted to social media allegedly showed Vegan engaging in sexual acts with his pit bull, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokesperson, Shirley Miller, KHTS reports.

“Detectives found a video on social media of the suspect performing an act of bestiality,” Miller said, according to KHTS.

Vegan reportedly posted the video to social media on Sept. 5, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Vegan, originally named Hansel Marion DeBartolo III, was reportedly on probation for non-related charges prior to his arrest, Sheriff’s officials said. He is charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual assault on an animal as well as a misdemeanor count of posting obscene matter, according to Paul Eakins of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, KHTS reports. (RELATED: Vegans Protest At A Rodeo, Cowboys Run Them Off Using Horses And Whips In Amazing Video)

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” Miller said

Two dogs were reportedly removed from the suspect’s residence by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control following his arrest, according to Miller. The suspect is being held at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on $35,000 bail and is expected to appear in court Friday. If convicted, he could spend up to one year in county jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Vegan reportedly told law enforcement that his occupation was a 2020 presidential candidate, according to arrest logs. He has appeared on the Dr. Phil show twice and was kicked off during his first appearance after dancing around the stage saying profanities. The episode was titled “My Brother Changed His Name to ‘Sexy Vegan,’ Wears Speedos in Public and is Spending My Mom’s $11 Million Inheritance.”

