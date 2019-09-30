Comedian Andrew Schulz Claims Jokes About Jeffrey Epstein Caused Couple To Walk Out

Up and coming comedian Andrew Schulz claimed a joke about Jeffrey Epstein caused a couple to walk out of one of his comedy shows.

Schulz, 35, recalled a time when he was practicing jokes about Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender, during a video published Sunday on Youtube. The comedian said he was just “trying to come up with an Epstein joke,” when two people walked out.

“Can I tell you guys a story? I was doing a show here and I was talking about the Epstein thing and two people, a couple, just get up and they f**king leave,” Schulz said. (RELATED: Comedians Are Demolishing Progressive Thought Police, And It’s Driving The Media Nuts)

“I was just trying to come up with an Epstein joke. Right? Because how do you justify what he’s doing? It’s f**king horrible. Right?”

Schulz went on to clarify that he knows what Epstein did is bad, but that he’s just joking.

“I know it’s bad, okay?” he told the audience. “But I’m just throwing ideas out there. Just throwing them out. Just jokes.”

The comedian then goes on to make a few Epstein jokes, starting with a story about why exactly Epstein had young girls on the island which ended with a punch line about the popular children’s song “Baby Shark.”

He ended the joke series by pointing out how the couple did the right thing by leaving when they felt uncomfortable, but how if they had been on Epstein’s island, it would have been a different story.