Baker Mayfield Says Rex Ryan ‘Does Not Get Any Credit’ For The Browns Beating The Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield just couldn’t help himself from talking about Rex Ryan after beating the Ravens on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Ryan called the young quarterback "overrated," and Mayfield responded by essentially saying the former NFL coach's opinion was irrelevant and that he was bad at his job.

Mayfield and the Browns looked really good when beating the Ravens. You’d think Mayfield would want to focus on that and nothing else.

Well, you’d be wrong because he brought Ryan up afterwards. According to Adam Schefter, Mayfield said, “Absolutely not. Rex Ryan does not get any credit for this win, no.”

Why, Baker? Why? Why can’t he just focus on taking care of what’s in front of him and nothing else. This doesn’t need to be difficult.

I think there are a lot of people who want to cheer for the Oklahoma Heisman winner. He’s fun to watch, he carries himself with a lot of confidence, he’s a good player but he just can’t seem to help himself from saying dumb things.

There’s no reason to even mention Rex Ryan after a win. If you’re asked about him, just move on.

Mayfield might have a very successful NFL career. That remains to be seen, but I know he’s still got a lot of growing up to do.

As the face of a franchise, he should have a lot better things to do than get into petty arguments with Rex Ryan and continue to talk about it after wins.

Just when you think Baker might be headed in the right direction, he does something like this. The dude just needs to wake the hell up.