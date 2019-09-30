Beyoncé And Adele Set To Be Featured In A Song Together

Beyoncé and Adele may be getting together to create new music.

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder admitted over the weekend that fans should expect a song featuring the two singing superstars and Christ Martin when announcing new music, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

The new album, called “Human,” is due to be released next year.

“We have one song featuring Beyonce and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo in the bridge,” he confirmed.

Neither Adele, Beyoncé nor Chris Martin have confirmed the new song. Tedder, however, has penned songs for both superstars. He wrote lyrics for songs including “Rumour Has It,” “XO,” “Halo,” and “Turning Tables.” (RELATED: Adele Reportedly Files For Divorce After Splitting From Husband Simon Konecki)

Getting a song featuring both Adele and Beyoncé is truly a dream come true for fans. They are both arguably some of the best vocalists of all time and I can’t wait to hear some harmonies from the duo. The only thing that could make this song better is if Lady Gaga was also featured.

We haven’t had music from OneRepublic or Beyoncé since 2016, while it’s been four whole years since we saw music from Coldplay or Adele. I’m ready for it.