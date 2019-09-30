Cory Booker Reaches $1.7 Million Fundraising Goal In Less Than 10 Days, Will Stay In Race

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker’s campaign team reached its $1.7 million fundraising goal in less than 10 days to stay in the race for the Democratic nomination.

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker’s campaign team reached its $1.7 million fundraising goal in less than 10 days, keeping him in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie said in a Medium post published Sept. 21 that the candidate might not be in the race “much longer” if he couldn’t raise $1.7 million by 11:59 p.m. Monday, but the campaign reached its goal before that deadline.

“We blew past [$1.7 million] last night. It’s been the best sort of period of fundraising we’ve had for the campaign. We owe a lot of gratitude to the tens of thousands of people who came forward to empower us to be in a position to continue to grow in this campaign,” the 2020 candidate announced during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” Monday.

“We still have until midnight tonight,” Booker continued during his interview with “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota. “We’re going to hopefully run through the tape and hope to end this quarter if we can at $2 million raised during this period.” (RELATED: Cory Booker: Sometimes I Feel Like A Punching Bag)

The New Jersey senator also took to Twitter to announce the achievement.

“I have some incredible news, team. Last night at 8:16 p.m., we reached our $1.7 million goal,” Booker tweeted Monday. “I’m so grateful that at the most critical moment of this campaign, thousands of people in all 50 states came together to give us the boost we needed.”

I have some incredible news, team. Last night at 8:16 p.m., we reached our $1.7 million goal. I'm so grateful that at the most critical moment of this campaign, thousands of people in all 50 states came together to give us the boost we needed. pic.twitter.com/oi8zu8PkyF — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 30, 2019

“$1.7 million wasn’t just a goal—it was the real number we knew was necessary for us to continue building an organization that can take us all the way to the White House. We have what we need to grow, but let’s not stop now,” Booker continued in another Monday tweet.

$1.7 million wasn't just a goal—it was the real number we knew was necessary for us to continue building an organization that can take us all the way to the White House. We have what we need to grow, but let's not stop now. https://t.co/thGpnEeVEd — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 30, 2019

There are still 19 candidates in the running for the Democratic nomination, and Booker fell to the 13th spot as the candidate registered voters would most like to see as the nominee, according to a Harvard-Harris poll published Sept. 26.

But Booker disputed the polls on “New Day,” telling Camerota, “These poll are all over the place. It’s a strange measure.”

“We’ve hit the 3% [mark]. We’ve been up [six] points on many polls We’re not really concerned. We qualified for two [debates] already. Two more, and we’re in the debates. We should have no problem making that debate stage.”

“Again, the urgency to raise money is really what we keep looking at and that’s something that seems right now to be on the right trajectory and hope it continues,” he concluded.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi endorsed Booker in a press statement Saturday, saying the New Jersey senator is “the right choice for this moment.”

