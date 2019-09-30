California Passes Law Allowing College Athletes To Profit Off Of Their Likeness Starting In 2023

College athletes in California will soon be allowed to profit off of their likeness.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 206 on Friday during a taping of “The Shop” on HBO. The official announcement was made Monday. Players will be allowed to make money off of their “names, images and likenesses.”

It will take effect in 2023.

Well, we’re in for a major showdown now between the NCAA and California. We’re about to see a standoff unlike we’ve seen before because the NCAA has already said it’ll ban schools in the state from competing if players get paid.

As much as I hate the NCAA, I have to side with them here if you decide to give California programs the boot.

You simply can’t have one state with athletes getting paid while the players in the other 49 states aren’t.

Mike Leach has some THOUGHTS on the state of California trying to pass legislation to pay college athletes (Things get spicy after Leach, quite literally, sips his tea) H/T @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/Jtt4rIKV1C — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 16, 2019

I’m not against college players getting paid at all. I have no problem with it one bit, and I think most people will agree.

However, the rules need to be uniform across the country. If they’re not, then it’s an incredibly unfair advantage for programs in California.

Luckily, the NCAA has a few years to get this all figured out. It should be very interesting to see what happens because I 100% believe their threat to ban schools from California from competing.

If there’s one thing we know about it’s the NCAA it’s that they don’t react well to losing control of a situation.

Stay tuned because things are about to get very interesting.