‘Chilling:’ Former CIA Officer Tells Tucker Why Trump Should Ask Senate To Investigate The CIA

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou explained why he feels President Donald Trump should ask the Senate to investigate the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Appearing on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kiriakou described the difference between an instance during his own employment where he filed a whistleblower complaint, and the highly polished complaint regarding Trump’s July 25 phone call to the president of Ukraine.

Responding to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s characterization of CIA employees increasingly acting as “political operatives,” Kiriakou said the problem is “getting worse and worse as time goes on.”

The former CIA officer described his 1996 complaint, then the current one that “went through layers of editing and coordinating and lawyers were involved and managers were involved.”

“It looks like a legal document,” he said. “It doesn’t look like a whistleblower complaint, and that leads me to believe that this whistleblower that we’re talking about is just a face of an entire group that’s at the CIA that’s pushing this forward.”

Kiriakou speculated that the complaint likely went “through the chain of command” to CIA Director Gina Haspel herself before landing at the office of the DNI. (RELATED: NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’ Falsely Links Trump’s ‘Favor’ Term To Biden Investigation Request)

“If I could give the president advice,” he said, “I would say to turn to the Senate, turn to the Senate Majority leader and ask for an investigation of the CIA. We need hearings on the CIA, and reform in the CIA, because this is not the way this whistleblower system is supposed to work.”

Carlson ended the discussion with a grim, “Chilling.”