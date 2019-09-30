College GameDay Going To Gainesville For Florida Vs. Auburn

College GameDay is headed to the SEC this Saturday when Florida plays Auburn in Gainesville.

The announcement was made late Saturday night after another great weekend of games, and this one will feature the 8/10 Gators against the number seven Tigers.

While I’m certainly no fan of the SEC, Gainesville is going to be rocking Saturday for this matchup. It’s going to be absolutely electric.

Both teams are currently undefeated, there’s a ton of hype around each of them and the squad that comes out of Saturday with a win is going to be catapulted into the playoff talk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Sep 28, 2019 at 7:42pm PDT

I don’t care whether you’re a fan of the SEC or these two teams. It doesn’t matter. This game is going to be pretty much required viewing for fans of the sport.

Two top 10 teams battling it out in the Florida heat? Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up immediately for that one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS to find out which one of these two teams will take the next step. Great decision from ESPN to head to Gainesville.

This one should be absolutely awesome from the opening kickoff.