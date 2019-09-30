Check Out This List Of Conservative Voices In Hollywood

The majority of Hollywood elites tend to echo progressive thought, but there are a few out there who have turned their backs on politically correct culture.

Since President Donald Trump took office in 2016, some celebrities have shown support and some have kept quiet. Here’s a list of celebrities who may have the same conservative views as you.

KISS member Gene Simmons showed his support for Trump during the 2016 election. He told Rolling Stone that Trump was “good for the political system.”

“Trump is not a politician,” Simmons said. “He does not need your money, and he will speak his mind, God damn it, whether you like it or not. And he has no problem saying, ‘F— off.’ I like that. Even if I disagree.”

This “Happy Days” star has also voiced his support from Trump. Scott Baio openly voiced support for Trump and has praised the way the President communicates with the people of the United States.

“We need Donald Trump to fix this. Is Donald Trump a messiah?” Baio said during a speech at the RNC in July of 2016. “No, he’s just a man, a man who wants to give back to his country, America, the country that has given him everything.”

Country singer Loretta Lynn told Reuters back in January of 2016 that Trump was the “only one who’s going to turn this country around.”

Lynn is not the only one who believed in Trump’s dream of making America great again. UFC president Dana White showed his support for the then presidential candidate during the RNC in 2016.

“Let’s be honest folks, we need somebody who believes in this country, we need somebody who’s proud of this country and who will fight for this country,” he said at the time. “… Donald Trump is a fighter and I know he will fight for this country.”

Big names in the NFL have also shown their conservative sides. Retired Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka voiced support for Trump during the 2016 election.

“I think he, sometimes he’s gotta think a little bit more before he says things, but I think he’s on the right track,” Ditka once told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think that he has the fire in his belly to make America great again and probably do it the right way. I do like him, yes. I do like him.”

Singer Kid Rock has also been incredibly open about his political views. In 2012, Kid Rock endorsed Mitt Romney. Since Trump’s election, the “All Summer Long” singer has been supportive of the President, attending multiple events held at the White House.

Most recently, Kid Rock worked alongside Trump to have the Music Modernization Act signed into law. In 2018, the rock star also started a campaign for the Michigan Republican Senate seat.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

While director Clint Eastwood never endorsed Trump for President, he admitted he did appreciate Trump’s ability to shy away from political correctness.

“What Trump is onto is he’s just saying what’s on his mind,” Eastwood said during an Esquire interview. “And sometimes it’s not so good. And sometimes it’s … I mean, I can understand where he’s coming from, but I don’t always agree with it.”

Speaking of conservative celebrities, you can’t leave out those who don’t directly support the President, but might have some conservative values.

For example, take reality TV star Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty.” He once spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference where he received the Breitbart Defender of the First Amendment Award.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who used to identify as a conservative, though he claims he’s now a registered independent, has considered making a political run. A push for the movie star to run for President began before the 2016 election, and caught the attention of “The Rock.”

“In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it,” Johnson said during an interview with Variety in December of 2017. “That’s where I’m at right now — I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can. I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled.”

Pop singer Jessica Simpson has also not voiced any opinions on the current President, however she has been vocal about her conservative views in the past. The “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” singer was reportedly once a registered Republican, and endorsed George Bush during his run for the presidency, according to Vanity Fair.

Lastly, actor Ashton Kutcher, who grew up in Iowa, identifies as a democrat, but has expressed an understanding of conservative ideals in the past. Kutcher claimed that the conservative audience “wasn’t really being represented” in Hollywood.

“I think right now, in particular, [Conservative America] is a really underserved audience…” Kutcher said in an interview about Netflix show “The Ranch” published by GQ in 2016. “People tend to write about what they know about. These writers live in Los Angeles, they live in New York and they live in the big cities and they generally have relatively liberal perspectives.”