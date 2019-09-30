Dwayne Haskins Throws 3 Interceptions In NFL Debut, Says He’ll Do What It Takes To Win

Dwayne Haskins’ NFL debut with the Washington Redskins went horribly wrong.

There’s been talk ever since the season began about when Haskins would finally get the nod and get under center.

Well, it happened Sunday in a 24-3 loss to the Giants. The former Ohio State star replaced Case Keenum and proceeded to throw three interceptions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the first time in his career, a Dwayne Haskins pass finds the end zone. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zr86DuvYe9 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 29, 2019

#Redskins Dwayne Haskins is having a terrible day against a bad defense. #Giants turning it around.pic.twitter.com/wEcOQM6GAn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

I guess we now know why Haskins wasn’t starting to begin with. The OSU legend might have a bright future, but he clearly didn’t look ready yesterday.

Having said that, he handled his abysmal performance like a pro, and vowed to do whatever it takes to win going forward.

Dwayne Haskins is confident better days are ahead for himself and the Redskins. pic.twitter.com/IM7Ngauwnc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 29, 2019

Redskins fans might think it’s time to panic or throw in the towel on Haskins, but that’d be very foolish.

There’s no doubt the young man can play football. He’s just not in a great position right now. He got thrust into the game after Keenum got taken out, he doesn’t have a ton of talent around him and it resulted in multiple turnovers.

At least he clearly has all the confidence in the world because he kept chucking the rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on Sep 29, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

Redskins fans need to relax. Haskins is going to be just fine. It might not happen right now. It might not even happen by the end of his rookie season, but he’s going to be fine.