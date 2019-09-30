Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Confirms Appearance On WWE Smackdown For Fox Network Debut

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lit up social media Monday when he finally confirmed rumors that he will appear on WWE Smackdown for Fox network debut Friday.

"FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe," the 47-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a great hype video of some of his highlights from back when he was a wrestler before his acting career catapulted him to worldwide celebrity status, per CBSSports.com.

Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

"This FRIDAY NIGHT, I'll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN," he added. "LIVE on @FOXTV. There's no greater title than #thepeopleschamp."

Johnson continued, “And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX.”

“The People’s Champ’s” appearance will be this Friday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles when the show makes its debut on its new network.

It comes after the “Central Intelligence” star shared news in August that he had “quietly retired” from wrestling.

“I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish,” Johnson explained during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“But there’s nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone,” he added. “Plus, I grew up in wrestling. My grandfather wrestled. My dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE in Madison Square Garden, and it was a big pay-per-view.”

Johnson continued, “And it’s funny, because I always credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to get me to where I am today, especially that particular night.”

The “Hercules” star’s last official WWE match was at WRESTLEMANIA 32 in Dallas in 2016. During that battle, he defeated Erick Rowan in a bout that lasted a whole six seconds.