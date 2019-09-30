Dems Subpoena Giuliani For Docs Related To Impeachment Inquiry

Democratic lawmakers subpoenaed former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Monday for documents related to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

House Democrats’ inquiry “includes an investigation of credible allegations that [Giuliani] acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President,” Reps. Elijah Cummings, Adam Schiff, and Eliot Engel wrote in a letter to Giuliani Monday.

They asked Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to produce documents related to their request by Oct. 15. The move comes one day after Giuliani told ABC Sunday that he would not cooperate with Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Cummings, Schiff, and Engel are investigating whether Trump attempted push Ukraine into probing former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his dad was in the White House.

Giuliani alleges that Biden worked to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the company Hunter was affiliated with. (RELATED: Giuliani Fires Back At Biden Camp: They’re ‘Clearly Rattled’)

The whistleblower complaint at the focus of the impeachment inquiry alleges the Trump administration attempted to cover up records of a July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asked the president to “look into” the Biden family.

The White House referred to the Daily Caller News Foundation to Giuliani’s office for comment. Giuliani has not returned a request for comment.

