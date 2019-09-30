New Heisman House Commercial Pokes Fun At Bo Jackson, Tim Tebow And Kyler Murray Playing Baseball

The latest Heisman House commercial is incredible.

The commercial pokes fun at the fact multiple Heisman winners have also dabbled in baseball. Kyler Murray attempts to sneak back into the house after getting some hits before being ridiculed by the other winners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1) on Jun 3, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

That’s when Bo Jackson, who played in the MLB, shows up and is treated much more positively. The final moments included a brief appearance from Tim Tebow.

Watch the hilarious commercial below.

Kyler Murray still wants to play baseball? That’s not gonna fly at the @NissanUSA Heisman House pic.twitter.com/R6PEED0LGg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 26, 2019

Of all the Heisman House commercials we’ve seen, I’m going to go ahead and say that’s one of the best without a doubt.

It’s wild how many great Heisman winners have also had impressive baseball careers. Tim Tebow is currently in the minors with the Mets, Murray was a first round pick of the Oakland A’s before ditching the sport to throw footballs on Sundays and Bo Jackson was one of the greatest dual-sport athletes the world has ever seen.

The people running these commercials would be foolish if they didn’t point out all the rich baseball history involved with people winning the trophy.

Plus, it’s pretty damn funny how Murray got ridiculed while Jackson got praised, and of course we got a chuckle out of Tebow’s appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Aug 23, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

All in all, a solid commercial. Thumbs up all the way around!