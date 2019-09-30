ICE Arrests 46 Throughout Michigan And Ohio Over 5 Days, Agency Says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement arrested 46 individuals over the course of a five-day enforcement action, the agency announced.

The arrests were carried out by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers and targeted illegal migrants, most of whom had prior criminal histories, according to an ICE press release.

The enforcement action took place in Michigan and Ohio from Sept. 20 to 25, according to the press release.

Four of the migrants arrested had prior sex offenses, according to ICE’s Northeast Regional Communications Director, Khaalid Walls. Their charges included gross sexual imposition, attempted felonious sexual penetration, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pending criminal sexual conduct, and a conviction for solicit prostitution.

Others had drug related and criminal violence related offenses, according to the press release.

“Upholding public safety by focusing on removing criminal aliens is at the heart of what ERO officers do every day,” Rebecca Adducci, field office director for ERO Detroit, said. (RELATED: ICE Releases List Of Murderers And Rapists Protected Under Sanctuary City Policies)

“These targeted enforcement actions highlight ICE’s vital role in keeping our communities safe,” she continued.

All of those arrested were reportedly male. The group was composed of nationals from 10 different countries including Cameroon, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Mexico, Senegal, South Korea, Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

The arrested individuals who are not being federally prosecuted will be processed for deportation, according to the press release. Those who are federally prosecuted and have illegally reentered the U.S. could face up to 20 years in prison depending on the charges, ICE stated.

Additional information from ICE will be provided when it is received.

