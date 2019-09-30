REPORT: Jaguars Declined Offer Of Two First Round Picks For Jalen Ramsey

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly turned down multiple first round draft picks to trade away Jalen Ramsey.

According to CBS Sports on Sunday, the team was offered two first round picks for the superstar defensive back, but didn’t take the offer. (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Says His ‘Trade Request Stills Stands’ With The Jaguars)

The reason why? The Jaguars felt the unnamed team’s picks would likely end up near the end of the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Jun 11, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

At this point, it really does seem like there’s a very real chance that Ramsey ends up staying with the Jaguars through the season.

If Jacksonville is turning down multiple first round picks, then they’re clearly not going to give up the former FSU star for anything less than a fortune.

I can’t blame them. While Ramsey is a diva, he’s also one of the most talented players in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Ramsey didn’t play Sunday against the Broncos, and the team still found a way to win thanks to Gardner Minshew apparently being the second coming of Tom Brady.

Still, there’s no doubt the Jaguars are better on defense when he’s on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

This situation seems to change by the day, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch unfold. Who knows, we could see Ramsey on a new team tomorrow.

Things are incredibly fluid. Stay tuned!