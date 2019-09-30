Jussie Smollett Insists He Hasn’t ‘Lied About A Thing’ Following Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett insisted that he hasn’t “lied about a thing” when he replied to a comment about how he allegedly staged a hate crime hoax.

It all happened when the 37-year-old actor slid into the Instagram account for the Shade Room and commented on a post with a headline that read, “TSRUpdatez: Virginia Teen Who Claimed White Students Cut Her Dreadlocks Reportedly Admits To Fabricating Story,” per Complex.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

A person following the site then wrote, “Jussie [Smollett] reallly is a trend setter.”(RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT

And that’s when the former “Empire” star defended himself and stated that he hasn’t “lied about a thing.”

“With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a thing,” Smollett responded to the post. “Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs.”

“Either way, I’mma be alright,” he added. “I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All love.”

As previously reported, Smollett made headlines back in January after he claimed to have been a victim of a hate crime when he was allegedly attacked near his Chicago home. He told police, at the time, that two men had allegedly yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him before throwing a rope around his neck and pouring a bleach-like substance on him.

However, by the end of the investigation, Chicago police came to the conclusion that the actor had allegedly paid two Nigerian brothers, Ambimbola and Olabinjio Osundairo, to stage an attack against him. Soon after, he was arrested and faced 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report.

Several weeks later, all charges against him were dropped by the State attorney’s office.