Report: Kanye West Walking Away From Secular Music, Only Going To Do Gospel Music Now

Kanye West reportedly has made a huge decision about his music career and that is to walk away from making secular music and only do gospel from now on.

The comments reportedly were made over the weekend at one of the listening party’s hosted by the 42-year-old rapper in Chicago for his upcoming album titled “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience,” according to Fox Business in post shared Monday on Instagram. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“Kanye [West] also announced that he is no longer making secular music,” Andrew Barber, owner of music media company Fake Shore Drive tweeted, per iheart.com. “Only Gospel from here on out.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

It comes following reports that West’s long-awaited rap album was not dropping on Friday as anticipated and would be delayed for two days. But as TMZ noted, Sunday came and went and the “Gold Digger” hitmaker’s album has yet to drop because sources told the outlet that he’s still tweaking it and working on it. A new release date has yet to be announced.

According to a Fox News report, the “Jesus is King” album is an “evangelical rant” about the evils of the modern world, including a hit on Instagram and telling young people to “put the ‘gram away.”

There is also a song called “LA Monster” that goes after life in Los Angeles where “they lettin’ Satan run they streets.”

“It’s the ugliest nightmare born from the prettiest dreams; millions of people trying to get on the scene; and everyone selling their souls, everyone saying they woke, but they sleepwalking, dead, eyes closed,” the lyrics to West’s song read.

There is also reportedly a song called “Hands On” in which West says he deserves another chance like in baseball where there is “three strikes” following his comment about 400 years of slavery being a “choice” by African Americans.