Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry Announces Retirement

“We are reminded, however, that ‘for everything, there is a season,’ and I believe that the time has come for a change,” he added. “Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election.”

Thornberry marks the 14th House Republican and sixth House Texas Republican to not seek reelection in 2020 since 2018, Dallas News reported Monday. (RELATED: Congress Prepares For A Dogfight With Pentagon Over Military Personnel Cuts)

New: Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry has announced that he will not run for reelection next year, Dallas Morning News reports, making the 13-term lawmaker the 6th Texas Republican in Congress to head for the exits ahead of the 2020 election. https://t.co/7wfIIeU5G6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 30, 2019

That number also includes including three other House Armed Services Republicans — Reps. Rob Bishop of Utah, Mike Conaway of Texas and Paul Mitchell of Michigan. Only four Democratic representatives have stepped down, according to the House Casualty list.