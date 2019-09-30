Mackenzie Park Marries Jordan Binggeli During Buffalo Bills Game

One couple got married during the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.

During the Bills/Patriots matchup, Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli got married, and legendary Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly even walked Park down the aisle for the ceremony at halftime.

Watch the cool moment below.

This is brilliant! The first-ever NFL halftime Wedding ceremony… Bills legend Jim Kelly walking Bride down the turf

Bills legend Kyle Williams conducting the ceremony

First date was at a @buffalobills game Congrats Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli pic.twitter.com/sJ8yLRlae8 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 29, 2019

I love this move. I absolutely love it. Everybody told me I was unrealistic when I said I wanted to get married at the 50-yard line of Camp Randall during the summer.

People told me it wasn’t possible. They said it just couldn’t happen. I was told that getting married in the summer when football isn’t even happening at Camp Randall just wasn’t an option on the table.

If that’s true, then explain to me how this couple managed to get married in the middle of an actual NFL game?

These two heroes give hope to all us other football fans out here in the streets hoping to integrate some gridiron action into the big day.

Of course, the Bills lost the game, which might not be a great way to start your marriage, but that’s not the point.

The point is they did it on the football field. They did it on the hallowed ground where the Bills play.

After seeing this, I never want to hear about not being allowed to get married at Camp Randall ever again. Clearly, it’s more than an option if getting married during an NFL game happened.