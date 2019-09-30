Malik McDowell Taken Back Into Police Custody After Allegedly Messing With Ankle Monitor

Malik McDowell is back in some more hot water with the law.
McDowell, who was a draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, has had multiple issues over the course of the past few months, and got into an alleged physical altercation with a police officer in Michigan. He was charged with felony assaulting and resisting. Now, he’s back in custody due to some alleged issues with his ankle monitor.
TMZ reported the following details on the situation:
But, TMZ Sports has learned McDowell was ordered to be back in custody after a judge ruled he violated the terms of his bond.
A rep for the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office tells us it appears McDowell left town for a longer period of time than he was permitted … and when he got back, he tried to tamper with his ankle monitor to cover it up.
At a hearing this week, a judge ruled it to be an intentional act … and McDowell was thrown back in jail.
How is this guy constantly getting in trouble? Talk about a fall from grace. He was once upon a time a major NFL prospect coming out of Michigan State. (RELATED: MalikMcDowell Sued For $799,238 By The Seattle Seahawks)
He was a second round draft pick of the Seahawks, never played in an NFL game due to injury and now he’s facing multiple issues with the law.
Somebody needs to get to this guy and save him from himself.
I have no idea how the Malik McDowell story will end, but it’s on the fast track for a bad ending right now. Of course, he hasn’t been convicted of anything yet, and he’s innocent until proven guilty.
However, I’m not sure how much worse this could get for him. He needs some serious help from the sounds of it, and let’s hope he gets it.
If not, an ankle monitor issue will be the least of his concerns.