Malik McDowell Taken Back Into Police Custody After Allegedly Messing With Ankle Monitor

Malik McDowell is back in some more hot water with the law.

McDowell, who was a draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, has had multiple issues over the course of the past few months, and got into an alleged physical altercation with a police officer in Michigan. He was charged with felony assaulting and resisting. Now, he’s back in custody due to some alleged issues with his ankle monitor.

TMZ reported the following details on the situation:

But, TMZ Sports has learned McDowell was ordered to be back in custody after a judge ruled he violated the terms of his bond.

A rep for the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office tells us it appears McDowell left town for a longer period of time than he was permitted … and when he got back, he tried to tamper with his ankle monitor to cover it up.