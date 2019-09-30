Miley Cyrus Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Loyalty, Reliability And Faithfulness’ Following Split

Miley Cyrus got everyone’s attention when she posted a very cryptic message about “loyalty, reliability and faithfullness” following her split from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

“Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs!” the 26-year-old singer captioned her post on her Instagram story, according to Page Six in piece published Monday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning,” she added. “I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions …. the best part about animals is that they are careless about details.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Cyrus continued, “They live by the golden rule … Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex…. ”

“They love back 100X …,” the “Slide Away” hitmaker went on to shared. “All they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone).”

It all comes after news broke about a week ago that Cyrus’ two-month long relationship with Kaitlynn Carter was over.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer first was linked up with Carter in August shortly before reports surfaced that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated after less than nine-months of marriage.

At the time, Cyrus was very vocal when news reports came out that hinted that the end of her marriage to the “Hunger Games” star might have been over infidelity.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” the “Black Mirror” star tweeted. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring.

“I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she aded. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

Cyrus continued tweeting, “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”