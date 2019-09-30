MSNBC Guest Insults The Intelligence Of Fox News Viewers

The journalist who wrote the book on Fox News’s late chairman Roger Ailes is now picking on the network’s viewers over the impeachment uproar.

Gabe Sherman, a Vanity Fair correspondent and MSNBC contributor, is insinuating that Fox News watchers are idiots.

“The President of the United States using our foreign policy to leverage a foreign country to take out a rival,” he said Monday morning on MSNBC. “That’s a very simple story that even the Fox audience can understand,” he said on “Joy AM” Monday morning. “What they’re looking at now is basically trying to distract. … The State Department is still investigating Hillary’s emails. I think they are going to try to say look over here not over here. The problem is this story is so easily understood. I don’t know if that reality distortion field can work.”

“Yeah,” show host Joy Reid quickly affirmed after he remarked on the Fox News audience.

Sherman is heavily involved in Trump World reportage. Sherman will be executive producer for a film called “The Apprentice.” He also wrote, The Loudest Voice in the Room, on the life and turbulent force of Ailes, who died in 2017. (RELATED: Sherman Will Help Produce A Movie On Trump)

Fox News has been a cauldron of infighting these days as well as the recipient of heavy criticism.

Over the weekend, Fox News correspondent Ed Henry took quite a beating from conservative radio host Mark Levin for asking a question about the Whistleblower report. (RELATED: Mark Levin Blasts Ed Henry During ‘Fox & Friends’)

There’s also been a deep divide between more opinionated hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson and the more lefty Fox News correspondent Shep Smith.

Sherman is not a fan of Fox News. It’s no wonder he took the opportunity to get in a dig at Fox News viewers.