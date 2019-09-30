Ohio State Leads ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor

Ohio State is now at the top of ESPN’s college football playoff predictor.

ESPN is giving the Buckeyes a 71% chance of making the playoff. They’re followed by Alabama at 68% and Clemson at 66%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can checkout the top 10 in the tweet below.

Ohio State is now the most likely team to reach the playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. The Buckeyes also have moved into the No. 2 spot in FPI’s rankings — behind Alabama but ahead of Clemson. pic.twitter.com/jzpbKNIYjS — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 29, 2019

Obviously, the SEC and the Big 10 are dominating the playoff predictor. It’s not even close. Those two conferences are by far and away in the best position to take control of the playoff picture.

Having said that, I can’t imagine Alabama fans are too happy about seeing OSU ahead of Alabama. That’s not going to sit well with them at all.

Facts are facts, my friends! Right now, OSU is cruising and the only team in the entire Big 10 capable of hanging with them is Wisconsin.

They just went into Lincoln and bulldozed the Cornhuskers. It was a massacre of epic proportions.

Now, don’t get me wrong here. Alabama still controls their own fate, but there are many teams in the SEC that could make things interesting.

That’s just not the case for OSU. The Crimson Tide 100% have a tougher road to travel.

Speaking of Wisconsin, how are we only at nine percent? Our whole season comes down to two games. It comes down to playing OSU on the road and then playing them again in the B1G title game.

If we take care of business, then we’re in. If not, then we don’t deserve to get in. Luckily, we got a bit of a wakeup call against Northwestern.

Either way, no matter what happens down the stretch, I think we’re going to be in for a very fun time.