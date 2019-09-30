Watch The Preview For ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 14, Episode 2 ‘Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool’

The second episode of season 14 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” looks like it’s going to be amazing.

The plot of the new episode, according to FXX’s YouTube description, is, “The Gang finds themselves in the middle of a focus group after a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool. They are determined to restore glory and traditional American values back into the franchise, even if it involves sabotage.”

Judging from the preview for “Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool,” the return to the “Thunder Gun” storyline is going to be awesome. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

As a gambling man, I’m going to guess this whole episode is going to poke fun at the right wing a bit, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Always Sunny” is an equal opportunity offender, and they’ll go after absolutely anyone. The idea of returning “Thunder Gun” to “traditional “American values” sounds like a great episode just waiting to happen.

On a side note, I’m hearing from a lot of people that they really loved the start of season 14, and they think the show got its fastball back after a bit of down season 13.

I have to agree. I have to 100% agree, and it looks like we’re not slowing down at all on Wednesday night.

Tune in Wednesday night on FXX to watch the second episode of the newest season. If we keep up the momentum from the premiere, then we’re in for a very fun time.