Senate GOP Should Subpoena Congressman Adam Schiff

On today’s podcast we cover all the latest developments in the Democrats scramble to manufacture impeachment, including Congressman Adam Schiff flat-out lying (again) on ABC. Perhaps it’s time for Senate Republicans to demand answers from Congressman Schiff under oath, wouldn’t that be fun? Plus Joe Biden demands the media stop talking to Rudy Giuliani.

The push to manufacture impeachment continues rolling, unchallenged in most media outlets. Congressman Adam Schiff, fresh from his “parody” in the hearing last week, was lying again on ABC’s “This Week.” Naturally, host and Democrat George Stephanopoulos let those lies pass without comment or correction.

Perhaps Senate Republicans should subpoena Schiff to testify about how he appears to have had knowledge of the whistleblower report weeks before he legally should have and publicly claims to have. Schiff is free to lie in Congressional hearings and on television, but Republicans should find out if he singing the same tune when he’s under oath. We get into all of it, and look ahead at what’s to come in this desperate clown show.

Joe Biden’s campaign sent a letter demanding networks stop having Rudy Giuliani on as a guest because they don’t like what he’s saying, and the questions he’s raising, about the former Vice President. If Donald Trump says the words “fake news,” journalists clutch their pearls and proclaim him a “threat to democracy.” Weird how there’s no such reaction to a presidential candidate issuing orders to the press. We get into it.

