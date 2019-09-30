Rutgers Fires Football Coach Chris Ash

Rutgers has moved on from football coach Chris Ash.

Ash, who compiled an 8-32 record with the Scarlet Knights, was canned Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season. He lost to Michigan 52-0 the day before. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SOURCE: #Rutgers is firing head coach Chris Ash. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 29, 2019

According to Brett McMurphy, Butch Jones, Greg Schiano and Jim Leavitt have all been contacted about potentially taking over the program.

Individuals representing Rutgers contacted Greg Schiano, Butch Jones & Jim Leavitt among others in past 2 weeks to gauge interest in RU job, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 29, 2019

Rutgers football is such a joke. They’ve got Big 10 money, and just can’t get it together. It really might not matter at all who ends up coaching them.

The Scarlet Knights are just destined to be awful. They were 8-32 under Ash. Does anybody think they’d be much better under anybody else?

Rutgers doesn’t need to be dialing up plays. They need to be saying some prayers. Short of Nick Saban leaving Tuscaloosa, there’s no savior coming to New Jersey.

Who would even want to take this job? The recruiting is awful, there’s no infrastructure relative to what’s needed and they play in arguably the toughest division of football.

You’re just asking to be fired by agreeing to take the Rutgers job.

Best of luck to Rutgers going forward, but something tells me they’re about to find out firing Chris Ash won’t fix any of their problems.