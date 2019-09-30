‘Stranger Things’ Officially Returning For Season 4, Teases ‘We’re Not In Hawkins Anymore’

“Stranger Things” is officially returning for season four on Netflix.

The show’s official Twitter page tweeted out an announcement video Monday breaking the news for fans around the globe.

Plot details and a release date aren’t known just yet, but the new season was teased with the tagline, “we’re not in hawkins anymore.” (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Teaser Trailer)

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

My friends, let’s go! This is great news. I think we all knew season four was going to happen, but it’s always a great thing when we can get that confirmed.

“Stranger Things” is such a damn good show. I binge watched the first three seasons over the course of about two weekends.

I just couldn’t stop watching. I didn’t even grow up in the 1980s, but I felt like I’d been there my whole life.

Now, we’re guaranteed to get a few more episodes and a new season. If that doesn’t have you juiced, then you’re no friend of mine.

My main question is what does the teaser tagline mean. Are we going to be in Russia? Are we going to be in the upside down?

Where are we going to be in season four?

I’m not going to ruin how season three ended for anybody who might not have seen it yet, but there are a lot of options from here going forward.

Again, we don’t know the release date yet, but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated once I know more. We’re in for one hell of a fun time with “Stranger Things” season four.