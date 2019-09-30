The Mayflower’s Most Infamous Guest, Eliot Spitzer, Is Getting Hitched

It’s wedding bells for Eliot Spitzer and girlfriend Roxana Girand.

The couple has been dating for a little over two years. Girand is a boutique real estate agent who founded Sebastian Capital, a multi-million firm. Westchester Magazine says she was born in Manhattan, but raised in Columbia and Spain. She’s also multi-lingual, speaking Italian, Spanish and Portuguese and obviously English.

Spitzer’s love life has long been a hot topic of conversation in political circles.

In early January, 2014, a report surfaced that a 10-year-old boy allegedly caught Spitzer, 60, the former New York Governor who has been dubbed “Love Gov,” sucking on a woman’s toes in a hot tub at a Jamaican resort. That woman, Lis Smith, ex-spokeswoman to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio,is a top adviser to South Bend Mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

A week prior, Spitzer and his wife of 26 years, Hilda Wall, revealed that they were splitting up. A Spitzer spokesperson denied any truth to the hot tub antics.

At the time, Smith called the report about Spitzer sucking on her toes and her being topless “lies.”

In early 2016, Smith called the relationship with Spitzer quits after he confessed that a Russian hooker, Svetlana Travis, was trying to extort money from him. (RELATED: Eliot Spitzer Is Back In The News, This Time Because A Prostitute Made Caustic Claims Against Him)

This particular hooker made quite the claim — that he got her into his apartment by stuffing her into a suitcase. (RELATED: Hooker Dishes About Her Time With Eliot Spitzer)

Spitzer and his new bride to be may want to steer clear of the Washington hotel made famous by his romp there with a prostitute. (RELATED: Spitzer Threatened To Stab A Man In His Privates)

The rendezvous with the prostitute happened in a corner sweet especially reserved for VIP’s: Room 871.

News of Spitzer’s extracurricular activities at a the hotel emerged in 2008. Law enforcement officials said he paid $4300 for a date there with 22-year-old call girl Ashley Dupré.

Dupré went on to write a raunchy sex advice column for the New York Post. She also posed on the cover of Playboy in May, 2010.

If you’re a woman, who says Spitzer can’t take you places?

Congrats on the impending nuptials.