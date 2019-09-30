Tua Tagovailoa Leads Latest Heisman Odds, Joe Burrow Is Second

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still at the top of the Heisman odds after the latest week of college football.

According to Odds Shark, the Crimson Tide gunslinger is currently at +275 on Bovada. He’s followed by Joe Burrow at +300, Jalen Hurts at +350, Justin Fields at +1000 and Jonathan Taylor at +1400.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 29, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, the man many favored at the start of the season, is down all the way at +1500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

It sure is wild how far and how fast Lawrence has fallen down the board. Entering the season, everybody thought it’d be him or Tua at the top.

Now, the Tigers and Crimson Tide are still both undefeated, but Tua is riding high while Lawrence is just trying to cling onto remaining on the board.

I also just don’t understand how Jonathan Taylor can’t even crack +1000. Does this dude need to score a dozen touchdowns in a game or something?

It just doesn’t make any sense at all. He’s got 559 rushing yards through four games, he’s got 11 total touchdowns and he’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry for an undefeated Wisconsin team.

Give the man a little respect. I think he’s earned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Aug 31, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT

The same could be said for Justin Fields. He went out and took a chainsaw to the Cornhuskers. Yet, he’s still only at +1000.

That seems a little ridiculous given how OSU is rolling right now.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win the award at the end of the season. Right now, it seems like Tua is in control of his own fate.