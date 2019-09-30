Vontaze Burfict Lays Down Brutal Hit On Jack Doyle’s Head, Will Likely Be Suspended

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict might be in some trouble with the league over a hit he threw Sunday against the Colts.

During the winning effort, Burfict drilled Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head in horrifying fashion. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s the cleanest helmet-to-helmet hit that you might ever see in your life. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

According to Ian Rapoport early Monday morning, Burfict will “likely” be suspended for the awful hit.

#Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict, ejected Sunday for his late, helmet-to-helmet hit on #Colts TE Jack Doyle, is likely to be suspended, source says. A decision should come today. Burfict has previously been suspended for 10 career games for a variety of reasons. More likely coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

Yeah, it’s hard to disagree with a suspension here. I’m not sure what more you could want when it comes to examples of hits to the head.

Doyle was in the process of going down, and Burfict tried to decapitate him. You simply can’t have hits like that in the NFL.

I’m guessing Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders should start preparing to play without Burfict for a minute or two because there’s next to no chance he avoids a suspension.

He just needs to be smarter. He needs to be much smarter.