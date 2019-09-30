Editorial

Vontaze Burfict Lays Down Brutal Hit On Jack Doyle’s Head, Will Likely Be Suspended

Vontaze Burfict (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1178368999068966913)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict might be in some trouble with the league over a hit he threw Sunday against the Colts.

During the winning effort, Burfict drilled Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head in horrifying fashion.

It's the cleanest helmet-to-helmet hit that you might ever see in your life. Give it a look below.

According to Ian Rapoport early Monday morning, Burfict will “likely” be suspended for the awful hit.

Yeah, it’s hard to disagree with a suspension here. I’m not sure what more you could want when it comes to examples of hits to the head.

Doyle was in the process of going down, and Burfict tried to decapitate him. You simply can’t have hits like that in the NFL.

I’m guessing Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders should start preparing to play without Burfict for a minute or two because there’s next to no chance he avoids a suspension.

He just needs to be smarter. He needs to be much smarter.