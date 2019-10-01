2014 Photo Shows Joe And Hunter Biden Golfing With Ukraine Gas Co. Exec.

Joe Biden said he never spoke to his son Hunter about his work in Ukraine, but a 2014 photo shows him golfing in the Hamptons with Devon Archer — who was also serving on the board of Burisma holdings at the time.

The photo was obtained by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and revealed Monday during a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” (RELATED: Tucker Says Democrats Are Now ‘Too Radical To Win A Conventional Election’)

WATCH:

“Is Biden’s claim true?” Carlson asked, revealing the photo and noting that it was taken in August of 2014, while Hunter Biden and Archer were both being paid by the Ukrainian gas company. Other reports from the same time frame indicated that Biden was in the Hamptons at the time.

But the larger point, Carlson and his guest Peter Schweizer suggested, was the double standard within the justice system that was made clear by the way Democrats and some in the media had responded to renewed interest in Biden’s history with Ukraine.

“I think the rules are different for certain people,” Schweizer explained, arguing that if the situation involved President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr., people would be talking about it very differently.

Schweizer continued. “I think people a lot of people like Trump or don’t like Trump, like the Democrats or don’t like the Democrats, but the end of the day, they still want to believe firmly that we are a nation of laws, not of men. But, it depends on what your last name is it depends what your political affiliation is. Think about did we hear in 2017? After the 2016 election, everybody said you can’t investigate Hillary Clinton, she’s not running for anything anymore. She’s not going to be in office, you can’t investigate her. What are they saying now? Joe Biden is running for office, so you can’t investigate him either.”

Schweizer concluded by saying that the end result was sending the message that certain people were above the law. “Question becomes, when you get to investigate anybody at the highest level for criminal conduct? Answer is apparently, for one side of the aisle, you never get investigate our people ever.”