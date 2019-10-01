Superstar Adele Is Reportedly Dating Fellow Brit Rapper Skepta After Filing For Divorce

Superstar Adele reportedly is ready to dive back into the dating scene after filing for divorce last month and Brit rapper Skepta is the lucky guy.

The news comes after the 31-year-old singer and the rapper have been in contact since the “Rolling in the Deep” singer announced her split in April from husband, Simon Konecki, according to Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Adele Just Had Her Private Photos Leaked In A Big Hack)

Sources told The Sun, that Adele and the fellow Brit have been on a string of dates had have been “spending more and more time together.” (RELATED: Adele Reportedly Files For Divorce After Splitting From Husband Simon Konecki)

“They’re spending more and more time together,” the insider shared. “Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

“They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well,” the source added.

Two weeks ago, the “Hello” hitmaker celebrated the rapper’s 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in London.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up,” a source explained. “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.”

As previously reported, the “Someone Like You” singer and Konecki announced in April they were separating after seven years together. The two started dating in 2011 and welcomed a son in 2012. In 2017, Adele finally confirmed that they had secretly got married.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly,” a rep for the singer told the Associated Press back when the split was announced several months back.