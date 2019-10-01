Angry ‘Bagel Boss Guy’ Chris Morgan Arrested For Drug Possession

“Bagel Boss Guy” Chris Morgan was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana.

The man who the internet deemed angry bagel guy shared a video detailing his time in custody on Youtube early Tuesday, according to a report published by the New York Post.

Morgan was arrested on Sunday around 3:40 p.m. for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk County Police confirmed. He was reportedly released on $100 bail, yet Morgan claimed he was let out because he “kept bitchin’ to the point where they gave in.” (RELATED: Angry Bagel Guy Chris Morgan Bails On Scheduled Boxing Match, Costs Promoter $100K)

“I was screaming in my cell that this was overboard,” he said in the video.

Morgan admitted he was arrested in a golf course parking lot for “smoking a marijuana pen.”

Was playing golf today by myself, smoking a marijuana pen, enjoying a nice fall day. Now I’m arrested. — Chris Morgan (@KingChrisMorgan) October 1, 2019



“Everywhere I go I get f**king busted,” he continued. “This is the seventh time I’ve been caught with pot in f**king three years and I’m tired of it. For a depressed little midget like me … I told them that’s all I have to make me happy and that gets taken away from me.”

“Some f**kface who’s got a miserable life has to go and call the cops,” Morgan added. “I was flipping my s**t. Flippin’ my f**king shit!”