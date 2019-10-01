Antonio Brown Files A Record 9 Grievances, Wants To Get $61 Million

Antonio Brown has geared up for a major fight with the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders.

Brown was cut from the Raiders and Patriots so far this season, and lost out on a ton of guaranteed money that was voided. Now, he wants it all back and filed a record nine grievances with the NFL.

According to ESPN, the troubled wide receiver filed the following grievances:

Fine appeals with the Oakland Raiders: $215,000

Salary guarantees with Oakland: $29 million

Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

Oakland’s unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

New England Patriots’ salary guarantee: $1 million

Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

Patriots’ unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

Patriots’ option year in 2020: $20 million

I hope the Patriots and Raiders absolutely obliterate Brown over these grievances. I’m not even a fan of either team, but nothing would be funnier than watching him get nothing at all. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

Not one penny! Not one cent! The Raiders kicked him to the curb after he was causing nonstop problems and the Patriots released him after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

In what fantasy land isn’t that enough to void guaranteed money?

I’m not a lawyer, but I’m pretty sure the Raiders and Patriots are both in a great position here. The Raiders fined Brown for his conduct, which almost always voids guaranteed money.

As for the Patriots, the former Steelers star allegedly sent one of his accusers inappropriate messages while employed by the team.

Again, something tells me Robert Kraft might have been more than justified to light his contract on fire.

I have no idea if he’ll get any of the money he wants or not, but I hope the NFL, the Raiders and Patriots just annihilate this dude.

It’s time for the league to get as far away from him as possible. He’s nothing but a problem and the league doesn’t need him at all.

Good riddance!