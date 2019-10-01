Biden’s Campaign Wants To Ban Rudy Giuliani From The Airwaves

Joe Biden’s campaign wrote to executives at ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and Fox News to demand banning Rudy Giuliani from the airwaves. The notes accused Giuliani of spreading lies and conspiracy theories on behalf of the president.

Giuliani has been pushing Ukraine government to investigate Biden’s son Hunter Biden. It is skeptical whether Joe Biden’s energy policies as former vice president including helping Ukraine produce its own gas are influenced by Hunter’s role in the Ukraine gas company Burisma Holdings.

