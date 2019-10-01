Actress Brie Larson Turns 30 Years Old

October 1 is Brie Larson’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Brie Larson is an American actress and filmmaker born in Sacramento, California. Larson began her career with an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” in 1998. She also was a regular in the 2001 sitcom “Raising Dad.” From then, she went on to grab supporting roles in “Hoot,” “21 Jump Street” and “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.”

Her breakout role came in 2013 when she starred in “Short Term 12.” Other notable films she stars in include, “The Spectacular Now” and “Trainwreck.” (RELATED: Brie Larson Will Star In TV Show About The CIA)

In 2015, Larson won the Academy award for her role in the drama “Room.” She went on to star in big-budget film “Kong: Skull Island.”

She is most known as the character Carol Danvers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has appeared in both “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Check out her slideshow below: