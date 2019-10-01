Child Dies After Father Allegedly Tries To Perform Exorcism: Police

An Arizona father faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his son while trying to perform an exorcism.

Authorities from the Pascua Yaqui Police Department went to a home on the Pascua Yaqui reservation Thursday where they found 31-year-old Pablo Martinez and his wife Romelia Martinez standing outside a locked door. When authorities asked the couple what happened, the wife pointed to Martinez and said, “He can tell you,” according to KOLD news.

The authorities then went inside and found Martinez’s 6-year-old son lying naked on a bed, not breathing. (RELATED: Over 2,000 Fetal Remains Found On Late Abortion Doctor’s Property, Sheriff’s Office Says)

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead with burns on 15% of his body, including his arms, elbows, and head, KOLD reported.

Martinez told investigators he had noticed a demon inside his son earlier that week and was trying to cast the demon out of his son. His wife also told authorities she thought the child had been acting demonically, according to KOLD.

The wife said Martinez offered to give the child a bath, and that after several minutes “she heard a gurgling sound coming from the bathroom,” according to New 4 Tucson.

She went to the bathroom and allegedly discovered Martinez holding the child underwater and told him to stop, News 4 Tucson reported, citing court documents. While Martinez attempted to resuscitate the child, she called 911, she told police.

Martinez admitted to holding his son underwater for up to 10 minutes. Martinez also allegedly attempted to exorcise his son by forcing him to swallow hot water from the bathtub faucet, investigators said according to KOLD.

The father reportedly said the police would not understand, but eventually put his hands up in the air and said, “I did it,” KOLD reported.

Martinez is being held by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according to KOLD.

Martinez’s lawyer, Michael Areinoff, declined to comment on the matter to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

