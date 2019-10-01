Cincinnati Bengals Wear Ugly Black And White Uniforms For ‘Monday Night Football’

The Cincinnati Bengals wore some atrocious uniforms Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 27-3 losing effort.

I usually try not to be too critical on uniforms because some originality and new stuff can get the fans excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, these things sucked. The moment I saw them, I knew the Bengals were about to get torn up. You simply can’t take the field in uniforms that resemble the refs and expect to win.

Feelin’ the Bengals unis tonight ?? pic.twitter.com/x3gJwljgV3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2019

Who the hell designed these things? Honestly, who thought it would be a good idea to put these on the players and then trot them out in front of America?

They’re arguably the ugliest uniforms I’ve seen in a very long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bengals (@bengals) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:53pm PDT

Again, there’s nothing wrong with experimenting when it comes to uniforms. Teams should want to push the limits. If done correctly, alternative uniforms can be straight fire.

Look at Wisconsin’s throwback unis from this past weekend for proof of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 29, 2019 at 5:00pm PDT

However, these uniforms from the Bengals are just downright absurd. It’s no mystery why they got rocked by the Steelers.

I’m honestly surprised they didn’t lose by more wearing those threads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bengals (@bengals) on Sep 30, 2019 at 6:05pm PDT

Do better, Cincy. Do much better.