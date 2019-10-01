Cincinnati Redesigns Football Field, Features Gigantic Bearcat Eyes In The Middle

The Cincinnati Bearcats have a new football field, and it’s awesome.

The team tweeted out a photo of the newly redesigned field for the fans to see. It's black, with red end zones and gigantic eyes in the center of the field.

Take a look at the photos below.

We hear you, #Bearcats! There were so many great ideas for this week’s field paint, we decided to just combine them all together – and it is something special. Huge thank you to everyone for the input! Can’t wait to see this place rocking for #NippAtNight. pic.twitter.com/RSvHc3WQD7 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 1, 2019

There’s no way Cincy is losing as long as they’re playing on this field. No shot. Outside of Boise State’s field, the Bearcats might now have the best one in all of football.

I hope they change up their uniforms to match the new field. They’re going to look like the biggest villains in the entire sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb) on Aug 13, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

Usually speaking, I’m all about the uniform game. There’s nothing that gets the fans going like some new unis.

However, changing up the entire field is taking things to a new level. That’s a big move, and Cincy just might have put the entire college football world in checkmate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 5:26pm PDT

Well done, Cincy. I went from not caring about your program at all to being all in the moment I saw the new field.

Will they go undefeated the rest of the way? I don’t know, but I’m not ruling it out!