Clay Helton Is ‘Confident’ USC Can Win The PAC-12

USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton thinks his team is capable of winning the PAC-12.

The Trojans lost to Washington this weekend, and now sit at 3-2. Despite being on their third quarterback of the year and already down two losses, the man running the show isn’t panicking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I still believe in this team whole-heartedly. I walked on the plane even more confident this is a team that can win the conference,” Helton told the media late Sunday night, according to WeAreSC.com.

Man, I sure do have some bad news for my guy Clay Helton. Not only is Urban Meyer waiting in the wings to take his job, but the Trojans have no hope of winning the PAC-12.

It might be a bad conference, but it’s not bad enough for this USC team to win the whole thing. Not even close.

Right now, it’s Oregon, Washington and everybody else. The Trojans might be better than expected, but they’re not winning the whole thing.

That’s simply just not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Trojans (@usc_athletics) on Sep 28, 2019 at 3:13pm PDT

The sad thing for Helton is that he pretty much needs to win the conference to keep his job. Anything less than that, and he’s likely going to be unemployed.

I’m not saying it’s fair, but USC has seemingly been ready for a change for a long time. That means he’s probably going to find himself on the outside looking in sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Trojans (@usc_athletics) on Sep 28, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

I appreciate the confidence from Helton, but the Trojans have no chance. They have no chance at all. You can disagree with me, but it won’t change the facts we’re working with.