Darren Rovell Tweets Promo Image For Corona Hard Seltzer

Corona is apparently diving into the hard seltzer game.

Darren Rovell tweeted an image on Tuesday of four flavors of "Corona Hard Seltzer" that each only have 90 calories and zero carbs.

You can see the photo below.

No end in sight… pic.twitter.com/d9NKaRZpMD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2019

This seems to be an extremely new development because I can’t find much about it online at all, but Rovell is always on point.

If he’s out here tweeting promo images, then you can bet your bottom dollar this is about to hit the market, which is a damn shame.

This seltzer madness needs to end. This is America. In this country, we drink beer when we’re going for something other than liquor.

We didn’t drop two atomic bombs on Japan so that we’d be so soft as a nation decades later that we’d be drinking alcoholic seltzer drinks.

Give me a break. If George Washington knew this was going to happen, he probably never would have fought the British.

Imagine being a full grown adult, walking up to the bar and asking for a hard seltzer. How embarrassing could it get?

Even worse, Corona is known to be a summer beer. Why the hell would they want to be associated with this nonsense?

I might be a Michelob Ultra guy (props to them for keeping me lean), but I enjoy a crispy Corona from time to time.

That might have to stop if they’re going from beer to seltzer. It’s truly a slap in the face to freedom-loving people everywhere.

Last time I checked, and I check often, we drank beer in America when we beat the Nazis and won every other war. We didn’t drink seltzer.

End this nonsense immediately. There will never be a time when seltzer is the right call.